Juventus training report

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala trained with the Juventus squad in Vinovo, but Claudio Marchisio began the session working alone.

The Bianconeri fly out to Barcelona at 16.00 local time, as they seek to compete qualification for the Champions League Semi-Finals, following a 3-0 first leg win.

It was feared Dybala would miss the match after an ankle knock on Saturday against Pescara, but he took part in the full session.

However, Marchisio began the workout away from the rest of the squad, indicating he may have an issue ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Indications from Vinovo are that Massimiliano Allegri will stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation which was so successful in the first leg.

Gianluigi Buffon and Sami Khedira will return after being rested on the weekend, and Dani Alves is expected to face his old club in place of Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Brazilian’s attacking instincts indicate that, as promised, Allegri is looking to score at Camp Nou.

The Coach has named his squad for the match, and Marchisio and Dybala are both included.

Juventus squad for Barcelona: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.