Tuesday April 18 2017
Juve and Barca with ban risks
By Football Italia staff

Both Juventus and Barcelona have concerns going into the Champions League quarter-final, as seven players are at risk of suspension.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin and the decider is at Camp Nou tomorrow evening.

While reaching the semi-final is the first and most obvious aim, there are other issues at play here too.

Whoever gets into the final four of the tournament could face the first leg of the semi-final without some key figures.

Juventus have Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado one booking away from a ban.

Barcelona are in even more precarious condition, as Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic are one yellow card away from suspension.

