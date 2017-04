Serie B: Vicenza sack Bisoli

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Vicenza have officially sacked Coach Pierpaolo Bisoli.

The decision was made after a 1-0 home defeat to Pro Vercelli last night.

That result left the Biancorossi sitting fourth from bottom with 37 points after 36 rounds.

This current position would put them in the relegation play-outs.

Bisoli was appointed in October 2016.

