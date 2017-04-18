Roma consider Sakho bid

By Football Italia staff

Roma are considering Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho as the replacement if Kostas Manolas leaves this summer.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, but under contract with the Reds until June 2020.

Even then he has only managed seven Premier League appearances since the January move.

According to Goal.com, Roma are the main contenders for Sakho, having sent scouts to view him in action.

Manolas is expected to leave the Giallorossi this summer with Inter, Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal the most likely destinations.

Liverpool signed France international Sakho from Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 for €19m.

