Allegri: 'Tactical changes at Camp Nou'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri wants Juventus to ignore the 3-0 first leg result against Barcelona, but confirms there could be “tactical and attitude changes.”

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) after a 3-0 first leg victory in Turin.

Only five out of 103 teams have previously gone out after winning the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 3-0.

“The perfect Juventus match is the one where we qualify. Tomorrow we need to be very clear-headed and sharp. There will be times we need to attack and times to defend.

“I don’t think Barcelona’s characteristics have changed. We need to have confidence and faith in our capabilities,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“In the past I had midfielders of different characteristics, now I have attacking wingers like Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic, so the job of a Coach is to make the most of the characteristics of his players. Tomorrow is an important step for the final part of the season.”

Luis Enrique said Barcelona would need to score five or six goals to get past Juventus.

“I know we have great respect for Barcelona, but this kind of game requires little thought and a lot of action. We must defend well and attack well, as in every game.

“Naturally Barcelona have three very dangerous forwards, so we need to take that into account, but no more than usual.”

There were concerns about the fitness levels of Paulo Dybala, who got a knock to the ankle during the 2-0 win at Pescara on Saturday, while Claudio Marchisio did not take part in the full training session this morning.

“Dybala is fine, so is everyone, fortunately. As for the line-up, I think there will be few or no variations from the first leg. However, in tactical terms and when it comes to attitude, I might change something.

“This squad has grown a great deal in terms of confidence. Tomorrow we must not think about the three goals of the first leg, but focus on this as a game we have to win.”

Many of the Bianconeri have not played at Camp Nou before, so how will they deal with the atmosphere and the memories of Paris Saint-Germain’s capitulation?

“We need to put what happened in the first leg out of our minds. We consider this a one-off match and sharpness is fundamental, because we need the cool heads to read the game at various points.

“The important thing is that we are in the game for 95 minutes and play a strong game technically. The lads know what to do, it’s very simple. They need to defend well and attack well – full stop.”

Last season Juventus beat Inter 3-0 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia tie and ended up going to penalties after a 3-0 defeat at San Siro. Did Allegri remind the squad of that night?

“We ran a big old risk at Napoli too, so never mind Inter… This is the proof that football is unpredictable. We have 95 minutes to earn our place in the semi-final.

“It is important to remember that qualification is sealed at the final whistle, not after 20 minutes or at half-time. Paris Saint-Germain thought it was done, and it wasn’t. We thought it was done against Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final and risked losing that too.”

Barcelona (probable): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

