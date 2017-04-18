Allegri: 'Juventus stepping stone'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists Barcelona-Juventus “is not a final exam, it’s only a stepping stone” towards the Champions League Final in Cardiff.

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) after a 3-0 first leg victory in Turin.

“This is not a final exam, it’s part of the growth process. Juventus must always be among the top eight in Europe – that must be the standard,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

You can read the rest of Allegri’s comments to the Italian and Spanish media here.

“I think Juventus are growing both in technical terms, but above all in mentality and self-belief.

“This is an important opportunity to reach the semi-final, but it is only a stepping stone towards Cardiff. It’s not as if winning tomorrow we’ve already won the Champions League. That’s not how it works! It is a stepping stone towards Cardiff, but take it one step at a time.

“Winning trophies is not normal, it is extraordinary, especially in a tournament with few games like the Champions League, where you can have an off day and no time to recover.”

Does Allegri feel that the Juventus supporters have truly embraced him now?

“It’s natural that there is a strong bond with the fans after three years, and it’s very pleasing, but it’s the players who step on to the field and win the games. All I can do as a Coach is try to cause as little damage as possible!

“I will warn that the strength of a great team is not to get over-excited, but focused and prepared to deal with any unpredictable events, not get shaken by anything that might happen.

“We must remember that every time we have the ball, we can score against Barcelona. It’s crucial to stay calm during moments of difficulty, keep focused and compact. That will take us into the semi-final.”

