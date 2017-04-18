NEWS
Tuesday April 18 2017
Agent: 'Napoli in Conti talks, but...'
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti has been in discussions with Napoli “for a year, but he also has interest from the Premier League,” said the Atalanta man’s agent.

The right-back turned 23 last month and has an impressive haul of five goals and as many assists in 30 competitive games this season, including a spectacular overhead kick against Genoa.

“Conti is liked by many clubs and I’ve been talking to (Napoli director Cristiano) Giuntoli about him for a year, so that is a consecrated fact,” representative Mario Giuffredi told Radio CRC.

“The player also has a market abroad and interest from the Premier League. All of this works in Atalanta’s favour and the price-tag can only get higher from here.

“If I was the President of a club, I’d try to get a deal for him today and not wait around.”

