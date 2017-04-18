Milan attempt for Morata

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s new owners had their first summit today and reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, also wanted by Chelsea.

The takeover by Yonghong Li was completed last week and work can finally begin on planning for next season, as today directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Montella’s first request was a new centre-forward whose characteristics better suit his style of football.

The primary target is former Juventus man Morata, who is currently struggling for playing time at Real Madrid.

However, Chelsea are also chasing the Spaniard and he’d be unlikely to accept a return to Serie A for someone other than Juventus, especially as Milan won’t be in the Champions League next term.

Sky noted the other options are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started his career at the Milan youth academy before he was sold for just €1.8m in January 2012.

The Gabon international became a sensation at Borussia Dortmund and is now worth over €65m, having scored 33 goals in 38 competitive games this season.

The third alternative is Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, but he seems to be very close to Atletico Madrid.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.