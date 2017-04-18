Albertini: 'A different Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Demetrio Albertini warns “it will be a different Barcelona at Camp Nou” against Juventus for the Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg ended 3-0 in Turin and the decider is tomorrow evening.

“It will be a different Barcelona at Camp Nou, as they always are on home turf,” former Milan and Barca midfielder Albertini told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Luis Enrique’s men already overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat to PSG in the Round of 16, winning 6-1 with the last kick of the tie.

“Having said that, the Spaniards are the first to realise Juventus won’t just be another Paris Saint-Germain. The Bianconeri showed great courage, took a big opportunity to prove their strength.

“Max Allegri did well, as he chose to attack them where they were weakest and I’ve never seen Gonzalo Higuain run so much.

“It’s not over, certainly, as now the key will become the attitude of the two teams.”

