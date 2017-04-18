Lazio fans freeze out Cataldi

By Football Italia staff

Danilo Cataldi apologised via social media for celebrating Genoa’s goal against Lazio, as the fans of his parent club warn “there’s no place for you here.”

The midfielder came up through the Aquile youth academy and is on loan at Genoa this season to gain more regular playing time.

He was on the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw, but was spotted celebrating the goal for 2-1 from another ex-Lazio man, Goran Pandev.

“Dear Danilo, we saw the fantastic attitude you and your future wife had at a goal from a player who has been denigrating us for years,” read a statement from the Curva Nord ultras.

“We consider this an insult to Lazio and its fans, from someone like you who has always declared himself to be Laziale. We wish you a lengthy career at Genoa, because there’s no place for someone like you at Lazio now. Goodbye and thank you.”

The Italy Under-21 international responded with his own message on Twitter and Instagram.

“Lazio is not and never will be just a club for me. It is a family, a home in my heart that I entered when I was 12 years old and I will never forget every moment experienced with the eagle on my chest.

“Thanks to Lazio, I went from a child to a man and above all a professional. The career of a player is this too, I am proud of the opportunity to play for Genoa, who believed in me, to continue my growth process at such an important club.

“Today, I give my soul for Genoa, just as I always have done and if possible will do again for Lazio. Without lacking respect for anyone, both from me and my future wife, it’s only right to support the jersey I am wearing.

“This is my journey, with my mind at Genoa, but as always still grateful to and fond of the Biancocelesti club colours.”

