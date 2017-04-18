NEWS
Tuesday April 18 2017
Rastelli option for Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli has emerged as the latest candidate to replace Paulo Sousa on the Fiorentina bench.

The Viola have been linked with numerous tacticians, above all Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Rastelli is being considered by director of sport Pantaleo Corvino.

Rastelli took on the Cagliari job in June 2015 and took them to promotion from Serie B, then secured comfortable top-flight safety.

While the Sardinians had a disastrous defensive record, they have improved that area of their game lately and remain prolific and entertaining.

Cagliari director of sport Stefano Capozucca has hinted that Rastelli’s future is not locked down, as a bigger club could come calling.

His coaching career began at Juve Stabia in 2009, going on to Brindisi, Portosummaga and Avellino.

It’s an interesting note that Rastelli has never been fired, though this is his debut Serie A season.

