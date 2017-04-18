Roma and Inter seek Ozyakup

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Inter are reportedly showing an interest in Besiktas creative midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup.

The 24-year-old already has one goal in 25 senior caps for Turkey and this season has four goals with six assists for his club.

He was born in the Netherlands and spent his youth career at AZ Alkmaar and Arsenal before joining Besiktas in 2012.

According to reports from Turkey, Besiktas are considering a sale this summer, as his contract is due to expire in June 2018.

Roma had already been linked with Ozyakup in the past, but now Inter are also making their interest known.

