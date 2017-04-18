Atleti deny Inter Simeone bid

By Football Italia staff

Director Clemente Villaverde insists an Inter proposal for Coach Diego Simeone is “only a rumour. His future is at Atletico Madrid and nothing more.”

There have been reports the Nerazzurri are prepared to give the former midfielder a huge contract and massive transfer budget for next season.

“It’s only a rumour,” executive director Villaverde told BeIn Sports.

“Cholo’s future is Atletico Madrid and nothing more. I haven’t heard any new rumours lately. As far as I am concerned, it’s clear that he is our Coach.”

Simeone sparked controversy by shortening his contract by one year to June 2018, suggesting a departure is if not imminent, then on the horizon.

Inter want a big name for their bench next season and, with Antonio Conte locked down at Chelsea, the next best thing would be former Inter player Simeone.

