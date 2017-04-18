Inter look at Monaco's Jardim

By Football Italia staff

Current Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim is an outside candidate for the Inter bench next season after Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone.

Stefano Pioli’s position had been reliant on him reaching a Champions League spot, but the recent downturn in form has made that improbable.

Conte is the first choice for Chinese giants Suning, but is locked down to a Chelsea contract, while Simeone is the next pick from Atletico Madrid.

According to Mediaset Premium, the latest candidate is Monaco tactician Jardim, who has caught the eye with their progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Portuguese Coach achieved that by making the most of impressive youth in the squad, above all 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

Inter do have a connection to 42-year-old Jardim, as he is linked to the club’s unofficial advisor Kia Joorabchian.

