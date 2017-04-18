CL: Atletico Madrid eliminate Leicester

By Football Italia staff

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have reached the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw away to Leicester City.

Atleti scored the all-important away goal when Saul Niguez was left totally unmarked to nod a Filipe Luis cross into the far bottom corner. This meant the Foxes needed three goals without reply to reach the semi-final.

The Spaniards had two penalty appeals waved away before Jamie Vardy did pull one back on the hour mark, firing in the rebound after a Ben Chilwell shot was blocked by Gabi.

It sparked Leicester into life and Lucas had to block a Leonardo Ulloa effort on the line, but ultimately the mountain was too big to climb.

Now all the Premier League sides have been eliminated from the Champions League.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 away to Real Madrid and that tie has gone to extra time, 3-3 on aggregate.

Leicester City 1-1 Atletico Madrid (1-2 agg)

Saul Niguez 26 (A), Vardy 61 (L)

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane (Chilwell 46), Morgan (Amartey 84), Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki (Ulloa 46), Vardy

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran (Lucas 55), Godin, Savic, Filipe (Correa 74); Koke, Gabi, Gimenez, Saul; Carrasco (Torres 68), Griezmann

Ref: Rocchi (ITA)

