Freuler to Lazio 'fantasy football'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta director Giovanni Sartori maintains rumours of Lazio having a deal for Remo Freuler is “fantasy football.”

The Swiss midfielder turned 25 on Saturday and has contributed three goals and three assists in 28 Serie A appearances.

“Right now all the stories claiming our players already have deals with other clubs are just fantasy football,” director of sport Sartori told Radio Incontro Olympia.

“In Rome there is never a lack of imagination. Having said that, there are negotiations open with Lazio for the option to buy that we could activate by June 15 for Etrit Berisha.

“Once the season is over and we know our final position, we will decide what to do.”

Atalanta are currently flying high in fifth place, but if they do get into Europe, the home matches will be played at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium.

“We believe in Europe and, if we qualify, it’d be a shame not to play the Europa League games in Bergamo, even if our splendid fans would make themselves heard in Reggio-Emilia too.

“Unfortunately our stadium does not meet all the international requirements and there isn’t the time to fix that.”

