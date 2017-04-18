CL: Controversial Madrid-Bayern

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti has every reason to complain at Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, as two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals were offside and Arturo Vidal was incorrectly sent off.

The tie was decided in extra time by two clearly invalid goals from the Ballon d’Or winner with the Germans down to 10 men.

Real Madrid had a 2-1 victory at the AllianzArena in the first leg, where hitman Robert Lewandowski was sorely missed, as Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Bernabeu against his former club.

It took only six minutes before Arturo Vidal was booked for tripping Isco and that means he’ll be suspended for Bayern’s next European fixture.

Marcelo made a decisive block on Thiago Alcantara and Bayern dominated the early stages, but Real remained dangerous on the counter, as Jerome Boateng needed a goal-line clearance to deny Sergio Ramos following a rare Manuel Neuer error.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted a golden opportunity on the counter and after the restart Marcelo was again decisive with a goal-line clearance on Robben.

Moments later, Bayern received a penalty for Casemiro’s mistimed challenge on Robben. Vidal missed one in the first leg, this time Lewandowski stepped up and sent Keylor Navas the wrong way to give the visitors the lead.

It was 2-2 on aggregate, Real Madrid still in front on the away goals rule and visibly hanging on in their own stadium. However, Real Madrid snatched the goal to seemingly end the tie with a precise header on Casemiro’s assist.

Yet just over 60 seconds later, it was 3-3 on aggregate and all-level on away goals when Sergio Ramos accidentally prodded the ball past a helpless Navas.

Vidal remained in the thick of the controversy, as he might’ve been fortunate to avoid a second yellow earlier in the game, but was sent off for a challenge that wasn’t even a foul. The former Juventus midfielder clearly got the ball.

Ramos had his trademark header in stoppages from a corner, but it went wide and the tie was pushed to extra time.

Neuer flew to palm away a Ronaldo screamer and Marco Asensio drive and Douglas Costa failed to finish a counter-attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalised yet again, chesting down a Sergio Ramos chipped pass to spin and shoot from 12 yards, but replays show he was clearly offside.

Bayern were understandably shaken and Marcelo created the fourth goal out of nowhere, dribbling through three players and generously rolling across for Ronaldo to tap in. Replays showed that too was offside.

There was nothing wrong with Asensio’s angled drive, as by this time 10-man Bayern were exhausted and had lost hope.

Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (6-3 agg)

Lewandowski pen 53 (BM), Ronaldo 76, 104, 110 (RM), Ramos og 78 (BM), Asensio 112 (RM)

Real Madrid: Keylor; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos (Kovacic 114); Isco (Lucas Vazquez 71); Benzema (Asensio 64), Ronaldo

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Alonso (Muller 75), Thiago; Robben, Lewandowski (Kimmich 88), Ribery (Douglas Costa 71)

Ref: Kassai (HUN)

Sent off: Vidal 84 (BM)

