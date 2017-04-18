Ancelotti: 'VAR is necessary'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti warned “it’s time for VAR, because you can’t decide a Champions League semi-final spot like this” after Bayern Munich’s controversial loss to Real Madrid.

The Germans had lost 2-1 on home turf in the first leg, but turned it around at the Bernabeu to match them 3-3 on aggregate and on away goals.

Arturo Vidal was sent off for a second bookable offence when replays clearly show he got the ball, so it was not even a foul.

It went to extra time and Cristiano Ronaldo scored two offside goals on the way to a 4-2 victory on the night.

“We had thought of everything going into this game – except the referee. It’s a pity, because it was the perfect game otherwise,” Bayern Coach Ancelotti told Mediaset Premium.

“I am very proud of my players, as they did all they could and more, but then it went the way it went… The referee probably wasn’t up to the task.

“I don’t think Real Madrid have any influence on referees. The officials tonight simply got it wrong. I had never been in favour of VAR technology, but I must admit it’s necessary now.

“You can’t decide a Champions League semi-final spot like this. I spoke to (Zinedine) Zidane after the game and he agreed with me that the refereeing performance was negative.

“It shouldn’t be happening at this level and I hope the referees will be helped by technology as soon as possible.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.