Post new comment

Such has been the relentlessness of the Old Lady's recent domination of calcio that only another genuine challenge in Europe's premier club competition will be enough to completely satisfy expectation. And, if Juve do finally add to European Cups won in 1985 and 1996 to record what Bianconeri fans will regard as an overdue third triumph, few will have deserved it more than Gigi Buffon.

There is precious little the 39-year-old has failed to achieve in a career that, regardless of events in the remainder of it, will see him go down in history as one of the all-time goalkeeping greats. In terms of the sheer volume of trophies he has won, the man nicknamed 'Superman' has a CV comparable to any of football's most prominent superheroes.

A serial Serie A winner, at club level Buffon has also tasted victory three times in the Coppa Italia and once in the UEFA Cup with former team Parma. His role in Italy's 2006 World Cup win means his Azzurri legacy is secure, while he boasts a plethora of individual awards and records for both club and country. With two Final defeats to Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015, the one and only glaring omission from his collection is a Champions League winner’s medal.

Performance-wise Buffon is still, as the old cliché goes, like a fine Italian wine - only improving with age. He once again showed his enduring class and importance in Juve's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona last week, demonstrating agility and speed of reaction not seen in many 39-year-olds to make one particularly spectacular save from Andres Iniesta with the score at 1-0. It could turn out to be one of the tie's key moments. The standard of his displays over the years warrants recognition in Cardiff on June 3.

More than simply the amount of silverware he has won or his continued excellence, however, Buffon is loved far more by Juve fans for displaying qualities such as leadership, loyalty and the ability to overcome adversity during his long stay in Turin. Never was this more apparent than in 2006, when the Old Lady’s name was sullied by the Calciopoli scandal. Rather than seek a move to a leading European club, as he undoubtedly could have done, he remained to help Juve back out of Serie B and has become a figurehead of the current era of domination they are enjoying.

The prospect of Buffon leading Juve to Champions League glory is made all the sweeter by the fact he was also present for those trips to Trieste and Treviso a decade ago.

Many players and clubs win the Champions League, but Buffon doing so with Juventus would be the defining moment of an almost career-long journey that has taken in great highs and devastating lows.

