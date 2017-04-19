NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Liveblog: Barcelona v Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up, action and post-match comments from the Champions League quarter-final as Juventus visit Barcelona.

It kicks off at Camp Nou at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and the Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin.

While a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header gave Juve a strong advantage, nobody can forget the Round of 16 when Barça fought back from 4-0 down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 on the night.

This is the opportunity to complete the revenge for the 2015 Champions League Final, which the Catalans won 3-1.

The referee this evening is Dutch official Bjorn Kuipers.

Both sides need to be wary, because several top players are one booking away from suspension: Neymar, Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Sami Khedira.

Live Blog Barcelona v Juventus, Champions League
 

