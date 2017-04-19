Liverpool to capture £20m Hart

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England indicate that Joe Hart will join Liverpool this summer, ending Torino hopes that the goalkeeper will remain in Italy.

Granata boss Sinisa Mihajlovic revealed at the weekend that the stopper would like to remain with the club, however this could only have been the case if Manchester City had allowed a further year’s loan.

With Torino unable to pay an outright fee, a further loan had been requested, but with Hart firmly out of Pep Guardiola’s plans, they were always going to prefer to sell the player outright.

Now, according to the Sun, the stopper is set for a £20m summer move to Anfield, with the Reds willing to pay the asking price for the England international.

