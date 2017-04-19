West Ham seek Inzaghi

By Football Italia staff

West Ham are reportedly preparing a shock move for Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi.

With persistent speculation over the future of current boss Slaven Bilic, Inzaghi is on the Hammers wanted list as a potential replacement, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Having taken over at Lazio at the end of last summer, Inzaghi has fared better than expected, taking the Biancocelesti to fourth place in the standings and the Coppa Italia final.

The report indicates that the London club are ready to offer a five-year contract, however his current deal at Lazio includes a clause which may trigger an automatic extension to 2019.

Should the capital club finish higher than fifth or win the Coppa Italia, the new deal will be immediately activated.

