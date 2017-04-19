NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
West Ham seek Inzaghi
By Football Italia staff

West Ham are reportedly preparing a shock move for Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi.

With persistent speculation over the future of current boss Slaven Bilic, Inzaghi is on the Hammers wanted list as a potential replacement, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Having taken over at Lazio at the end of last summer, Inzaghi has fared better than expected, taking the Biancocelesti to fourth place in the standings and the Coppa Italia final.

The report indicates that the London club are ready to offer a five-year contract, however his current deal at Lazio includes a clause which may trigger an automatic extension to 2019.

Should the capital club finish higher than fifth or win the Coppa Italia, the new deal will be immediately activated.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies