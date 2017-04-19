Montella three hour Milan meeting

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella reportedly met with Milan executives Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli for three hours yesterday.

The new Rossoneri ownership have already stressed the importance of retaining the Coach, and are said to have been impressed with his work so far.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the long meeting served to increase the good feeling between the two parties, with a variety of topics on the agenda.

With a takeover newly complete, there is obviously a lot to discuss as the club plans logistics for the future. Milan also look to an ambitious transfer window in the summer, and are said to have identified high-profile targets such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alvaro Morata.

In the meantime, the club also look to retain loanees Gerard Deulofeu and Mario Pasalic as they bid to reach a Champions League spot next term.

