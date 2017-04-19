Milan to sell Bacca this summer

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan striker Carlos Bacca will be sold this summer, as the Rossoneri look to revolutionise the attack.

With new owners in place, the Colombian forward finds himself without a future at San Siro after a series of arguments with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

The hitman has been subject to repeated speculation of a move away from Milan, but the club decided to keep him in the summer after he fired in 18 Serie A goals last term.

According to Corriere dello Sport, 13 goals scored by Bacca this season isn’t enough to convince the Rossoneri to keep him on, however the newspaper reveals that there are no clubs currently showing any concrete interest in the player.

