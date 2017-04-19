NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Milan to sell Bacca this summer
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan striker Carlos Bacca will be sold this summer, as the Rossoneri look to revolutionise the attack.

With new owners in place, the Colombian forward finds himself without a future at San Siro after a series of arguments with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

The hitman has been subject to repeated speculation of a move away from Milan, but the club decided to keep him in the summer after he fired in 18 Serie A goals last term.

According to Corriere dello Sport, 13 goals scored by Bacca this season isn’t enough to convince the Rossoneri to keep him on, however the newspaper reveals that there are no clubs currently showing any concrete interest in the player.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies