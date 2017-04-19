Juventus track Gaitan

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are said to be tracking Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Nicolas Gaitan.

The 29-year-old is struggling for playing time in Diego Simeone’s side since his €25m arrival from Benfica last summer, and played no part in last night’s Champions League win over Leicester.

According to calciomercato.it, the cost of the Argentinian may not be prohibitive for the Bianconeri, as Atleti may be willing to take €15m this summer.

A youth product of Boca juniors, Gaitan has 16 international appearances and spent six years at Benfica before making the move to La Liga at the beginning of the current campaign.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.