Baccaglini reveals Palermo owners

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Paul Baccaglini has revealed the name of the company that have acquired a 100% stake in the club.

Former President Maurizio Zamparini has already stepped down, with the new man at the helm in the process of finalising closing.

The news was communicated today via a statement published on the club’s official website.

"Respecting the timing during the presentation of the new Palermo project, we announce that the company that will acquire 100% of Palermo shares will be YW &F Global Limited.

"The structure created will comply with federal regulations regarding changes in ownership in order to allow the execution of the contract later this month."

