NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Roma interest in Leicester's Kapustka
By Football Italia staff

Roma are said to be interested in 20-year-old Leicester City winger Bartosz Kapustka.

The Giallorossi are expected to secure former Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the near future, with reports suggesting that the player could be among those to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The youngster signed for the Foxes for a reported £7.5m this summer from Cracow and has largely been playing for the U23 squad since his arrival, making just two senior appearances in the FA Cup.

A loan move was impossible this term however, due to rules that do not allow players to appear for more than two different clubs in one season.

According to calciomercato.it, Roma have targeted the Poland international, who impressed in his side’s victory over Northern Ireland in Euro 2016.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies