Roma interest in Leicester's Kapustka

By Football Italia staff

Roma are said to be interested in 20-year-old Leicester City winger Bartosz Kapustka.

The Giallorossi are expected to secure former Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the near future, with reports suggesting that the player could be among those to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The youngster signed for the Foxes for a reported £7.5m this summer from Cracow and has largely been playing for the U23 squad since his arrival, making just two senior appearances in the FA Cup.

A loan move was impossible this term however, due to rules that do not allow players to appear for more than two different clubs in one season.

According to calciomercato.it, Roma have targeted the Poland international, who impressed in his side’s victory over Northern Ireland in Euro 2016.

