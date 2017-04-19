Monchi: 'Dybala crucial at Camp Nou'

By Football Italia staff

'Paulo Dybala can be just as crucial for Juventus at Camp Nou', insists former Sevilla sporting director Monchi.

The Bianconeri take on Barcelona with a 3-0 lead from the first leg played at Juventus stadium last week.

Monchi is famed for having unearthed some incredible players whilst with the Blanquirrojos, but does he regret not having spotted Dybala at an early age?

"Frankly, yes. I can only compliment both Palermo and Juventus," he admitted in the second part of an interview with Tuttosport. You can read the first installment here.

"The Bianconeri showed great foresight in focusing on him. I'm not surprised: [Fabio] Paratici is one of the most talented sporting directors."

Is there a comparison to be made between Dybala and Lionel Messi?

"No, Dybala is Dybala and he is becoming a great player. Game after game, he is showing and confirming his exceptional quality.

"Paulo scored two goals in the first leg match against Barcelona and I expect that he can be as crucial also at Camp Nou. If he inserts himself well between the lines he can hurt the Blaugrana."

How does Monchi explain the fact that Gonzalo Higuain has never scored at Camp Nou, and can he break the curse?

"It's weird, for a great goalscorer like Higuain. But when a big match like this comes around, what counts what you do now, not the past.

"I lost at Camp Nou many times, but we also took a lot of satisfaction, especially when we were eliminated them from the Copa del Rey.

"The key is to always be yourself, without distorting from this.

"You vary the mode of play because Barcelona can harm you like no-one else can. Juventus will have to do like they did in the first leg.

"One thing is certain: whoever goes through out of the two is a candidate to win the trophy."

After multiple sources have reported that the sporting director is about to join Roma, Monchi then declined to respond to questions about what he will do next.

"Sorry, but right now I'd rather not comment on anything to do with my future."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.