Sousa to watch Dortmund tonight

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa will reportedly be in the stands tonight as Borussia Dortmund travel to Monaco.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Portuguese Coach will be watching the Bundesliga side in the Champions League, after rumours he could replace Thomas Tuchel have surfaced in recent months.

Out of contract with the Viola in the summer, Sousa is not expected to be offered a renewal and will be looking for a new club at the end of the current campaign.

The 46-year-old joined BVB as a player in 1996, spending one season with the club after a summer move from Juventus.

