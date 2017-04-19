NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Sassuolo 'honoured' by Berardi links
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo general manager Giovanni Carnevali admits ‘it would be an honour’ to see Domenico Berardi play for a top club.

The 22-year-old has been subject to interest from a number of clubs, with media reports most strongly linking the forward to Inter.

"For Sassuolo it would be an honor to see him play at Juventus, Inter or Barcelona," the boss told Tuttosport.

"Knowing what the plan is for our club, however, we also would like to keep him.

"I think he is no longer a priority for Juve however, with the most concrete demands having come from foreign clubs."

