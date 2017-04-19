Mascherano fit to face Juve

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique has selected Javier Mascherano for the squad to face Juventus this evening.

There were initial fears that the 32-year-old would miss the match after missing training with a calf injury, but he now appears to have recovered.

French defender Jeremy Mathieu makes way, after being heavily criticised for his performance in the Blaugrana’s 3-0 defeat at Juventus stadium.

The full squad list is as follows:

Ter Stegen, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Denis, Iniesta, Suárez , Messi, Neymar Jr, Cillessen, Mascherano, Paco Alcácer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Sergi Roberto, André Gomes, Umtiti, Alena.

