NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Suso demands extra €500,000
By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly hit a snag with the contract renewal of attacking midfielder Suso, with the player asking for more money.

According to Tuttosport, previous CEO Adriano Galliani had proposed an offer of €2.5m per season back in February, which the Spaniard had accepted.

With reports of other European clubs interested in the player however, the Italian newspaper suggests that the 23-year-old is now asking for an extra €500,000 per season.

This is not said to be an insurmountable obstacle however, with both parties keen to move forward before the transfer window opens this summer.

