Bernardeschi makes Fiorentina wait

By Football Italia staff

Reports indicate that Federico Bernardeschi will make Fiorentina wait until the end of the season before deciding on a new contract.

The Viola are keen to tie down their prized number 10, and are said to have offered a contract extension until 2022 worth €2.5m per season.

According to La Repubblica, Chelsea would be willing to double that salary in order to bring the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Bayern Munich are also still said to be in the race, whilst Juventus have cooled on the idea as such an operation would be difficult considering the rivalry between the two sides.

The report indicates that Bernardeschi will now take some time to consider his future with his agent and will only give his decision after the season concludes.

