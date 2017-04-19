China or Fiorentina for Pioli?

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli could replace Paulo Sousa at Fiorentina, according to reports, but China is also an option.

The Nerazzurri boss is unlikely to be kept on beyond the current campaign, as four games without a win have put even Europa League qualification in doubt.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a return to Fiorentina is an option for next season, with Pioli having spent six seasons there as a player.

The Viola are also considering Sassuolo’s Eusebio Di Francesco, as Paulo Sousa’s contract will not be renewed.

However, the Beneamata’s owners Suning Group are keen not to lose Pioli altogether, so he could take over at Chinese Superleague club Jiangsu Suning.

