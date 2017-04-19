Lippi: ‘Juventus best in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi believes Juventus are “the best team in Europe” while Barcelona have “a sublime attack and nothing else”.

The Bianconeri are in Catalonia for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, having won 3-0 in the first leg in Turin.

Lippi was the last Coach to win the competition with the Old Lady, and he believes they can go all the way this term.

“Juve know well how to do the things that they do, and they do those things better than anyone,” the World Cup-winner told El Pais.

“Barcelona have a sublime attack and nothing else, Juve play more as a unit. They defend to perfection, they’re compact, they handle each phase with experience and they attack with a quality they didn’t previously have.

“Then of course they have a fantastic goalkeeper [Gianluigi Buffon].

“On Tuesday I saw an aggressive and ruthless Juventus in punishing the opponents’ weaknesses, which are numerous.

“There are still a lot of dangers though, Juve know what the Camp Nou can do.

“Is 21 years without winning the trophy too many? Yes, indeed, but this could be their year. In my opinion Juve can win everything: the Scudetto, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

“Believe me, it’s a Treble that’s within reach. We’re talking about the best team in Europe, a group with global value.

“Barça are in free fall and neither and neither Bayern Munich or Real Madrid have impressed me.

“If I were to suggest a real danger for the Bianconeri I’d say Monaco, a group of talented youngsters who can both defend and attack with quality and speed.”

Lippi’s Juve beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou in 2003, in a run which took them to the final, although they lost to Milan in Manchester.

“It was a goal from [Marcelo] Zalayeta from a [Alessandro] Birindelli cross in extra-time. Memorable. We played together as a single entity.

“We scored a goal through [Pavel] Nedved, they equalised with Xavi. From 79 minutes we played with 10-men after [Edgar] Davids was sent-off but in the end we managed to beat them.

“That season we massacred Spanish football, Deportivo [La Coruna], Barcelona and Real Madrid. It was a shame we lost on penalties to Milan in the Manchester final, but that’s football.”

Paulo Dybala scored twice in the first leg, can he become the new Lionel Messi?

“Yes, of course, it’s possible,” Lippi agreed.

“He’s special; he’s humble, creative yet simple. He never stops improving. His fate is written, he’ll be the future king.

“Juventus-Barcelona was the beginning of his consecration. The enormous growth of the player is reflected in the team, Juve have gone through the years winning, but also improving.

“It’s also a matter of self-confidence, Dybala and Juventus now know that they aren’t inferior to anyone. Indeed, I think they feel superior and want to show it.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.