Cassano: ‘I’ll play on’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano confirms he won’t hang up his boots - “I can still make the difference in Serie A”.

The forward hasn’t played at all this season, having fallen out with Sampdoria, and he was released by the Blucerchiati in January this year.

“I’ve been training every day at Riattiva di Chiavari to stay in shape,” Cassano revealed in an interview with Il Secolo XIX.

“Above all to make sure I don’t gain weight. I want to get started again in a couple of months, the motivation is so strong.

“I though I’d miss the pitch a lot more, but I’ve missed it less than I thought I would. Inside I know it will only be a few months, that I’ll be back.

“I’m very optimistic and I’m 100 per cent sure I’ll be back. As for where… I’m thinking about it. I have a few balls in the air in Italy. Abroad, no.

“Verona in Serie A intrigues me a lot, as do Bologna and Udinese. The important thing is that it’s in Serie A, I want to show everyone I can still make the difference.

“Virtus Entella are the only exception for Serie B, I have a relationship of friendship, affection and respect with President [Antonio] Gozzi.

“Taking Estella to Serie A would be the the only miracle I can still do to close out my career.”

Cassano also discussed Sampdoria, as both of his spells at Marassi ended in acrimony.

“For me Samp represented everything until October 29, 2010. Given how they treated me after that, I’m glad that story is permanently closed.

“As far as President [Massimo] Ferrero and [ lawyer Antonio] Romei were concerned I could have kept training with the Primavera so I assume that [Coach Marco] Giampaolo didn’t want me.

“It wasn’t made clear to me though, and I’m not interested.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.