Cassano: ‘I love Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano describes Barcelona as “my great passion”.

The Italian international spent a season-and-a-half at the Bernabeu, scoring four goals in 29 appearances, but it appears he is a fan of their Catalan rivals.

Currently without a club, the 34-year-old was asked if he watches football on television and named the Blaugrana has the side he most loves to watch.

“Always Barcelona, my great passion,” Cassano told Il Secolo XIX.

“Then there’s my idol [Roger] Federer and Valentino Rossi, if he can win a 10th world title…

“Juventus? A little. Juventus are playing a different sport this season.”

