Wednesday April 19 2017
‘Di Francesco stays at Sassuolo’
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi says Eusebio Di Francesco is “absolutely not” leaving - “journalistic fantasies shouldn’t be taken at face value”.

The Neroverdi Coach has been linked with a number of higher-profile roles, with Fiorentina thought to be particularly keen to bring him to Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“Is Di Francesco leaving? Absolutely not,” Squinzi insisted, speaking on Radio Crc.

“We’re ready for anything, but journalistic fantasies shouldn’t be taken at face value. Don’t forget that Di Francesco has a contract and a €3m release clause, so I think our project will have continuity.

“We hopefully we can keep all of our best players for next season and play an important role, which we’re already accustomed to.”

