Ranocchia: ‘Hull? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Ranocchia is happy at Hull City, but admits “it’s impossible to predict” if he’ll join permanently from Inter.

The centre-back joined the English Premier League side on loan in January, and despite being a centre-back he’s managed two goals and two assists in 11 games.

Marco Silva’s side are currently just two points outside the relegation zone, and the Italian international gave an update on his English experience to Radio 24.

“I’m immersed in this new experience and I’m glad I took this decision,” Ranocchia said.

“I’m doing well, the squad is convinced and we have a decisive game with Watford on Saturday. We know our position in the table isn’t the best, but we’re all working to stay up.

“The relationship with the media is very easy here, there’s not a lot of attention on us because we’re not a top-level team.

“Maybe being at a big club would change it, but they absolutely don’t live football in the same way here as they do in Italy.

“It’s just a different way of living, I don’t know if it’s better or worse than Italy. There aren’t many problems created in any case.

“There isn’t a culture of excuses here, that’s the first thing I noticed. You train and you play to the maximum, we’re destroyed at the end of a game.

“But when the game ends, that’s it. There’s no controversy or consequences, on Monday we focus on the next game.

“Other Italians? I’ve heard from Matteo Darmian sometimes, but otherwise no. I’m fine though, it’s no problem.

“On Saturday I’ll see Walter Mazzarri [the Watford manager] and I’ll greet him gladly. Beyond a shaky period at Inter we had a good relationship. I hope to win though.

“Now I’m immersed in this adventure and I don’t think about anything else. San Siro gave me so much, I experienced good times and difficult times, but that’s the life of a footballer and I’m glad to have experienced them.

“Playing at a big club like Inter is beautiful, beyond what happened with the difficult moments. Sometimes it was my fault, sometimes I was learning but I have broad shoulders and I took responsibility.

“Now I’m focused on Hull and the experience is doing me good. I don’t miss the Italian whirlpool.

“Will I stay in England? Who knows… I knew about Hull an hour before and I made my decision in five minutes.

“It’s impossible to predict what will happen, I have a two-year contract with Inter and when the time comes we’ll talk about my future.

“Right now I’m not thinking about it at all, I’m committing all my energies to do my best here.”

