‘Jorginho happy at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho’s agent says “I would take him to Barcelona” but “he’s very happy at Napoli and has no problems”.

The midfielder struggled at the beginning of this season, but has played 90 minutes in each of the Partenopei’s last three games.

“He’s having a good end to the season,” Joao Santos said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We hope that next year he can stay at Napoli with the other players in the squad. I’d take him to Barcelona, but he’s very happy in Naples and has no problems.

“His early struggles? I always had faith. He was on the bench when the team lost, just look at the games with Atalanta and Real Madrid.

“Thankfully that period is over.”

