NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
‘Jorginho happy at Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

Jorginho’s agent says “I would take him to Barcelona” but “he’s very happy at Napoli and has no problems”.

The midfielder struggled at the beginning of this season, but has played 90 minutes in each of the Partenopei’s last three games.

“He’s having a good end to the season,” Joao Santos said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We hope that next year he can stay at Napoli with the other players in the squad. I’d take him to Barcelona, but he’s very happy in Naples and has no problems.

“His early struggles? I always had faith. He was on the bench when the team lost, just look at the games with Atalanta and Real Madrid.

“Thankfully that period is over.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies