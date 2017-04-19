Tactics talk: Barcelona-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona-Juventus is expected to be 3-4-3 versus 4-2-3-1, as Max Allegri sticks with the team he played in Turin.

The Bianconeri hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, but Barça overturned a 4-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

It appears that Allegri will look to score at Camp Nou tonight, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the 4-2-3-1 will remain, with Gonzalo Higuain supported by Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic.

It’s expected that Juve will field the same team as the first leg, with Alex Sandro and Dani Alves in the full-back positions, and Sami Khedira anchoring the midfield alongside Miralem Pjanic.

Javier Mascherano is fit for the hosts, and Sky is reporting that they will start with a 3-4-3 formation, with the Argentine in defence, rather than the midfield role he occupied in Turin.

Close to 4,000 Juventini are expected in the stadium tonight, but Mediaset reports that many more are in Barcelona for the match.

Earlier today, directors from both clubs had lunch at the Caelis restaurant, while the team did a muscular workout at the hotel.

Probable line-ups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Pique, Mascherano, Umtiti; Sergi Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.