Lippi: ‘Conte won’t join Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi predicts that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte won’t join Inter - “he seems happy in London”.

The World Cup-winner was Juventus Coach during Conte’s playing career, and was asked about rumours his former protege could move to the Nerazzurri.

“We’re talking about him because he’s one of the best in the world, but he seems happy in London to me,” Lippi shrugged, speaking to Premium Sport. “He wants to take the Blues into the Champions League next year, so I don’t think he’ll change bench.”

Gianluigi Buffon and Francesco Totti were part of Lippi’s Italy side which won the World Cup in 2006, but he has no information about their futures.

“I haven’t heard from Buffon or even Totti about their futures. That means they’re not thinking about it, what counts is the present and the present is the pitch.”

The China Coach was also asked about the takeover of Milan and Inter by groups from the Far East, and admits he rejected the Rossoneri several times.

“These are two handovers which represent love for the team by [Massimo] Moratti and [Silvio] Berlusconi,” Lippi said.

“These are clubs which can no longer be managed by families, it takes big entrepreneurial groups and currently those are Arabic, Chinese and Russian.

“Was I close to Milan? [Adriano] Galliani asked me several times in the past, but I always said no.

“I actually was willing last year, but then the team started doing well and no more was said about it.”

