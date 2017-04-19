‘Ansaldi will stay at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Ansaldi’s agent says “in principle” the full-back should stay at Inter but if not “we’ll make our evaluations”.

The 30-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Genoa in the summer and has made 17 starts, but he was hooked at half-time in the Crotone defeat and didn’t play against Milan.

“I don’t know what the club is planning but so far they haven’t communicated anything,” Pedro Aldave explained to Tuttomercatoweb.

“Cristian signed a long contract, valid for four years, so the idea is to continue wearing the Inter shirt. Obviously much will depend on what the directors eventually tell us.

“If Inter don’t communicate anything then it means they want to continue with the lad, if they say they want to change things we’ll make our evaluations. In principle though we should stay in Milan.

“Cristian is ready to fight for his place as he’s always done. He hasn’t started recently, that’s true, but when he’s been fit he’s almost always played.

“A new signing wouldn’t be a problem. I repeat: the idea is to continue at Inter.

“Of course, there are always offers: Turkey, Germany, England… but the lad’s idea is to stay in Milan, the city where he’s very well settled with his family.

“He’s already spent several years in Russia where money was his priority, but now his thinking sportingly.”

