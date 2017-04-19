‘Padelli hasn’t had Inter offer’

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Padelli’s agent admits it’s been a “difficult” season with Joe Hart arriving at Torino, but there’s no offer from Inter.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played a Serie A game for the Granata since Hart arrived, and it has been suggested that he could join the Nerazzurri as backup for Samir Handanovic.

“There are a lot of rumours about the Nerazzurri, it’s pointless commenting on them every day,” Silvano Martina told FCInterNews. “For Daniele it’s too early to talk about his future, we’ll see later.

“His season? It’s been difficult, with the arrival of Joe Hart. At the moment all that’s on the table is a renewal with Torino. We’ll decide later.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.