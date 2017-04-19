Ranieri option for Sevilla bench?

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is one of the candidates for the Sevilla job if Jorge Sampaoli leaves to take over the Argentina squad.

Sampaoli has denied talks with the Argentine Federation after the dismissal of Edgardo Bauza, but he remains the hot favourite to lead the Seleccion from this summer.

The club is therefore forced to look for an heir and El Correo suggests Ranieri is an option.

Sacked by Leicester City despite a fairy-tale Premier League victory, Ranieri is no stranger to La Liga.

He has already been on the Valencia bench in two different stints as well as working with Atletico Madrid.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.