Manolas to Inter for €30m?

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is increasingly likely to make the move from Roma to Inter for €30m, snubbing Premier League interest.

The Greek defender is under contract until June 2019, but his agent demanded more money to sign an extension.

Rather than risk losing him, and to help cover Financial Fair Play debts, the Giallorossi are prepared to sell this summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter have practically agreed terms with the 25-year-old centre-back for a contract worth €3m per year – double his current salary at the Stadio Olimpico.

As for the clubs, they should be able to work out a deal for €30m.

Manolas had been the subject of offers from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, but the rumours of talks with Inter go back many months.

