Tacchinardi: 'Juve hungrier than Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Tacchinardi believes Juventus have one very important advantage over Barcelona tonight. “They have a different appetite.”

The first leg of this Champions League quarter-final ended 3-0 for the Bianconeri and the decider is at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) at Camp Nou.

“Juve will go through, it’s not even a question. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they won the second leg as well,” former Juventus midfielder Tacchinardi told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“I feel certain because I know Juve are hungry for success. Barcelona and Juve have different appetites. Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Miralem Pjanic are all reaching their peak, a moment that perhaps can never be repeated.

“They want to win, to prove themselves, to be decisive at the highest level. In games like this, the hungrier team wins.

“Too many duels will be decided on a generational level, too. Dybala can never become Leo Messi, but today he can be more decisive than the Argentine, just as he was last week in Turin.”

