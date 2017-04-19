Line-ups: Barcelona-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus stick with their first choice XI, including brace hero Paulo Dybala, as Barcelona return to 4-3-3 for a place in the Champions League semi-final.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin with two from Dybala and a Giorgio Chiellini header.

However, in the last round Barcelona managed to overturn a 4-0 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, winning 6-1 at Camp Nou with the final kick of the game, so no lead can be taken for granted.

Dybala had been in doubt for this trip, but has shaken off a knock to the ankle he sustained in Saturday’s 2-0 Serie A victory at Pescara.

He completes the famous five with Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

Dani Alves starts against his former club and when returning to Camp Nou for yesterday’s warm-up, he knelt down to kiss the turf.

Alex Sandro is the left-back in what remains a very attack-minded formation, as Max Allegri warned against trying to just defend the 3-0 advantage.

Barcelona made history against PSG and are called on to provide another extraordinary Remuntada in front of their fans.

Luis Enrique was criticised for his tactical choices in Turin, specifically starting with a 3-4-3 formation, and here returns to the more traditional 4-3-3.

Jeremy Mathieu and Javier Mascherano have shaken off fitness concerns.

Arda Turan, Rafinha and Aleix Vidal are injured, but the real boost is that Sergio Busquets returns from suspension.

The MSN trio of Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar lead the attack with Andres Iniesta pulling the strings.

Messi has scored 498 goals in all competition for Barcelona.

Both sides need to be wary of the referee, because several top players are one booking away from suspension: Neymar, Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Sami Khedira.

Juve have only eliminated Barcelona once in a two-legged knockout tie, the 2002-03 Champions League quarter-finals, when both games ended 1-1 and Marcelo Zalayeta grabbed the winner deep into extra time.

Barça have won all 15 Champions League home games under Luis Enrique and are unbeaten at Camp Nou in Europe since September 2013, managing 19 wins and a draw.

No Italian side has won in the last 12 attempts in this stadium, losing nine of them.

However, Juventus have a 100 per cent record away from home in the Champions League this season, conceding one goal and scoring 10.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Barcelona bench: Cillessen, Digne, Mascherano, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Alena

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Barzagli, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Asamoah, Lemina

