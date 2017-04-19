NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Sacchi: 'Juve most balanced side'
By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi believes Juventus are “the most balanced side in Europe, as long as they don’t sit too deep” against Barcelona.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin and the Champions League quarter-final decider is at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Juventus have everything it takes to control the game using their football and not just leaving the initiative to Barcelona then going on the counter,” Italian football legend Sacchi told Mediaset Premium.

“This would give the Bianconeri such self-confidence that they could only have a very bright future.

“They are the most balanced side in Europe, but only as long as they don’t sit too deep.”

