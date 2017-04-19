Robert: 'Complicated Barca-Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona director of sport Robert Fernandez admits “it’s a complicated game for us and Juventus, but we’re capable of turning this around.”

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin and the Champions League quarter-final decider is at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Click here for the line-ups and the Liveblog.

“Champions League games are always special against any side, let alone Juventus. We realise the first leg result in Turin gives Juve the advantage and they have a strong defence, but we equally have a very effective attack,” Fernandez told Mediaset Premium.

“I believe it is a complicated game for us and for them. Barcelona are capable of turning this around.”

The Barcelona director was also asked about their option for winger Gerard Deulofeu, who is currently on loan at Milan via Everton.

“It is true that we have the option to bring him back. At the end of the season we’ll consider the situation very carefully, but the important thing right now is that he is playing regularly at a high level.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.